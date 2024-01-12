Kaley Cuoco is doing motherhood her way. The actress is opening up to ET about why she's not taking in or doling out any advice since welcoming her first child last year.

"From the minute I even knew I was pregnant, I'm like, 'We're doing this our way,'" Cuoco told ET's Denny Directo at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Role Play, on Thursday. "I feel like if I've learned anything, it's really, your child is your child and it's not like the next kid. And you, as a parent, are not like that parent, and what that child needs is not what my child needs."

The Big Bang Theory alum gave birth to her daughter Matilda, whom she shares with partner Tom Pelphrey, in March 2023.

"That's kind of what we've done and it's kind of worked out great," Cuoco continued. "So my advice is no advice!"

The star's sage words come after she recently addressed mom shaming she's faced, including while traveling by plane with Matilda for the first time.

"I didn't really open myself up to listening and responding to other moms because it just becomes a little too much for me," she admitted to ET. "There's gonna be more questions and probably anger than I want to hear."

Kaley Cuoco attends the Los Angeles special screening of Prime's "Role Play" at Culver Theater on January 11, 2024 in Culver City, California. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In Role Play, Cuoco stars as a wife and mother who hides her double life as a secret assassin from her family. The film, out Jan. 12 exclusively on Prime Video, also stars David Oyelowo as Cuoco's husband.

"We were best buds from the start," Cuoco gushed of her co-star. "We had like a lunch where we met each other, it was like a blind actor date, and I actually created a 20 questions game with him so that we could get to know each other quickly. I mean, they're very simple questions like favorite color, favorite animal, but it was fun. It kind of just broke the ice right away."

As for her own discretion in real life, the actress joked that she's not one to keep a secret very well.

"I am an open book, heart on my sleeve. It's just who I am," she said. "Even when I try to keep something quiet or I'm not supposed to say anything, I am blurting it out. In fact, I'm the one that's giving Christmas gifts in October."

