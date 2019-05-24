Kanye West carries the memory of his mother each and every day.

The rapper's late mother, Donda, died in 2007, and now Kanye is opening up about her like never before.

"This would have been the funnest time of her life, to have those kids running around that house and being able to go and buy them toys," the "Stronger" rapper tells David Letterman in a sneak peek of his appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. "I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multicolored and I was very into [Japanese contemporary artist] Takashi Murakami at that time on that third album, Graduation."

"She said it kind of, you know, feels like Takashi Murakami. And then I was sort of like, 'I don’t want that, that ain’t no Takashi Murakami bear, and stuff like that," he recalls. "And then she passed a few weeks after and I did everything I could to find that bear and place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house."

"But she's here, with us, and she's guiding us," a smiling Kanye says as his wife, Kim Kardashian West, admires him from the audience.

Kanye opens up to David Letterman like you’ve never seen him on My Next Guest, streaming on @Netflix May 31. pic.twitter.com/44HG9skLXV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2019

Donda died at the age of 58 due to complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure in November 2007, almost six years before Kanye and Kim welcomed their first child, daughter North, in June 2013. Kanye has been very candid about how important his mother was in his life, and the devastating impact her untimely death had on his life.

Kim and Kanye -- who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday -- welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Psalm, via surrogacy earlier this month. Psalm joins big sisters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and brother Saint, 3.

See more on the latest Kardashian-West addition in the video below.

Season two of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premiere on Netflix May 31.

