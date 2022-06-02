We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — even if they're just comfortable sneakers. They even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale right now for $50 at Amazon.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now on sale for 22% off. The royal has worn the white canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years while performing royal duties where she dressed down. She recently rocked her Supergas this week during her trip to Belize with Prince William. She paired the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans.

Right now you can also get the can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 80 other color optionsincluding shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Score the timeless sneaker style at a discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals at Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best White Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day This Summer

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is Available at Amazon

Helen Mirren's Cariuma Sneakers Now Come in 2 New Pantone Summer Colors

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Summer — Save on Sneakers and Apparel

The 12 Best Men's Sneakers on Sale to Wear This Summer

Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Running Shoe

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers — Sorel, Nike, Adidas and More

Meghan Markle’s Linen Summer Dress Is On Sale Ahead of Summer 2022

The Best Summer Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $30

The Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Everlane and More

The One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Shoppers Love Is More Than 50% Off Right Now

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Spring Collection Is 25% Off