Kate Middleton Wore Her Go-To White Sneakers In Belize — And They're On Sale

By ETonline Staff
kate middleton prince william
We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — even if they're just comfortable sneakers. They even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale right now for $50 at Amazon

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now on sale for 22% off. The royal has worn the white canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years while performing royal duties where she dressed down. She recently rocked her Supergas this week during her trip to Belize with Prince William. She paired the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans. 

Right now you can also get the can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 80 other color optionsincluding shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

kate middleton and prince william in Belize
Score the timeless sneaker style at a discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals at Amazon. 

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Score Kate's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 22% off. 

$65$51
Superga 2790 Unisex Low-Top Sneakers
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Amazon
Superga 2790 Unisex Low-Top Sneakers

Want sneakers with more fashion-forward kick? Try the cool platform version that adds 1.5 inches to your height. 

$79$60

