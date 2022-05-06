We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — even if they're just comfortable sneakers. They even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale right now for $40 at Amazon.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now on sale for 38% off. The royal has worn the white canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years while performing royal duties where she dressed down. She recently rocked her Supergas this week during her trip to Belize with Prince William. She paired the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans.

Right now you can also get the can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 26 other colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Score the timeless sneaker style at a discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals at Amazon.

