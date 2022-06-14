We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — even if they're just comfortable sneakers. They even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are $65 right now at Amazon.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are available now for summer. The royal has worn the white canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years while performing royal duties where she dressed down. She recently rocked her Supergas this week during her trip to Belize with Prince William. She paired the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans. Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are the perfect white sneaker to add to your closet for Summer 2022.

Right now you can also get the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in a variety of colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Score the timeless sneaker style on Amazon, along with other great sneaker deals at Amazon. And get ready to step into summer with our top picks for women's walking and running shoes.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best White Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day This Summer

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is Available at Amazon

Helen Mirren's Cariuma Sneakers Now Come in 2 New Pantone Summer Colors

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Summer — Save on Sneakers and Apparel

The 12 Best Men's Sneakers on Sale to Wear This Summer

Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Running Shoe

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers — Sorel, Nike, Adidas and More

Meghan Markle’s Linen Summer Dress Is On Sale Ahead of Summer 2022

The Best Summer Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $30

The Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Everlane and More

The One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Shoppers Love Is More Than 50% Off Right Now

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Spring Collection Is 25% Off