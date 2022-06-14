Shopping

Kate Middleton Wore Her Go-To White Sneakers In Belize — And You Can Grab A Pair Now

By ETonline Staff
We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — even if they're just comfortable sneakers. They even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are $65 right now at Amazon

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are available now for summer. The royal has worn the white canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years while performing royal duties where she dressed down. She recently rocked her Supergas this week during her trip to Belize with Prince William. She paired the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans. Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are the perfect white sneaker to add to your closet for Summer 2022. 

Right now you can also get the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in a variety of colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Score the timeless sneaker style on Amazon, along with other great sneaker deals at Amazon. And get ready to step into summer with our top picks for women's walking and running shoes. 

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Score Kate's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker before summer starts. 

$65 AT AMAZON
$65 AT NORDSTROM

