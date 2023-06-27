From her colorful overcoats to her perfectly coiffed hair, Kate Middleton is without a doubt one of the most stylish members of the royal family. But even when she's not necessarily dressed to impress, she still manages to give us major fashion inspiration.

During a visit to the Maidenhead Rugby Club in early June, the Princess of Whales traded in her prim dresses and sensible heels for an athletic tee and joggers as she showed her rugby skills on the field. She finished off her sporty look with a pair of lululemon sneakers for comfort and practicality.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Right now, you can shop a pair of the lululemon sneakers Kate Middleton wore on sale for under $100.

With their supportive frame designed specifically for women's anatomy, it's no wonder why Middleton loves these sneakers so much. The on-sale Chargefeel sneakers come in several colorways — black, grey and hot pink — but her exact pair of white kicks are available to shop at lululemon, too. The sneakers also come in a mid-rise style for extra ankle support.

Below, we've rounded up even more lululemon footwear to shop, from Kate Middleton's exact pair of white Chargefeel sneakers to cushy slides perfect for summer.

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe lululemon Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe Despite their lightweight feel, these trainers from lululemon offer stability and support. These sneakers can keep up with your workout needs from jumping to running to everything in between. $128 $79 Shop Now

