It's back to her favorite white sneakers for Kate Middleton. We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — especially when they're comfortable everyday sneakers. Right now, they even have good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are currently 46% off at Amazon.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Amazon Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Get 51% off Kate's go-to Superga sneakers she's worn to everything from official royal events to strolls through Belize. The shaft of these sneakers measures approximately low-top from the arch and they are fully breathable. Natural rubber, crepe-textured outsole provides traction and durability. $65 $35 Buy Now

You can get your own pair of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes at a discount. The royal has been pictured wearing the white canvas sneaker lace-ups since 2016 while performing royal duties. She recently rocked her Supergas this March during her trip to Belize with Prince William, pairing the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans.

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are the perfect white sneaker to add to your closet for summer, going to the office, or a weekend getaway. You can also get the Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the shoes are offered in a variety of colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Score the timeless sneakers and other styles on sale at Amazon. And step into summer with our top picks for women's walking and running shoes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Meghan Markle's Linen Shorts Are the New Summer Trend

The Best White Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Every Day This Summer

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is Available at Amazon

Shop Cariuma: The Best Slip-On Sneakers for Summer Comfort

The 12 Best Men's Sneakers on Sale to Wear This Summer

The Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Amazon's Back to School 2022 Deals on Kids Shoes

The 16 Best Men's Sandals For Summer 2022 — Shop Crocs, Birkenstock, Chaco and More

The One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Shoppers Love Is More Than 50% Off Right Now