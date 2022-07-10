We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon — especially when they're comfortable everyday sneakers. For Amazon Prime Day 2022, they even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are 38% off right now at Amazon.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are on sale ahead of Prime Day, which kicks off on Tuesday, July 12. The royal has been pictured wearing the white canvas sneaker lace-ups since 2016 while performing royal duties. She recently rocked her Supergas this March during her trip to Belize with Prince William, pairing the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans.

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are the perfect white sneaker to add to your closet for summer, going to the office, or a weekend getaway. You can also get the Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the shoes are offered in a variety of colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Score the timeless sneakers on sale with Amazon Prime Day deals, along with other great sneaker sales at Amazon. And step into summer with our top picks for women's walking and running shoes.

