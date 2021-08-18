Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers Are $35 on Amazon

Amazon always has the best deals on celebrity-approved comfortable sneakers. Royal selections are no exception, which includes Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers. Right now, they're are on sale for more than $30 off at Amazon!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now $35 with many sizes on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

Right now you can get the can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 12 other colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, on Amazon.

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $40 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton's Classic Gold Hoops Are the Perfect Go-To Under $25

Labor Day 2021: Everything You Need for Grilling

Kate Middleton Rocks a Casual Look to Play With Kids at Natural History Museum

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

Kate Middleton Wears Sweet Tribute to Her Kids to Announce New Project

Meghan Markle Donating 2,000 Copies of Her Children's Book

Meghan Markle's Under-$70 Sunglasses Are on Amazon -- Shop Them Now

Get Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals for More Than $100 Off

Superga Sale: Get 30% Off Shoes Sitewide

Kate Middleton Wore These Meghan Markle-Approved Sneakers

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador