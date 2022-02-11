Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are Back in Stock at Amazon

We love discovering good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon -- even if they're just comfortable sneakers. They even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are restocked and on sale right now for under $40 as part of Amazon's Sale.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now on sale for only $34 in the grey sage colorway. If you opt for Middleton's classic white pair, they are currently 23% off for $50. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years while performing royal duties where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

Right now you can get the can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 12 other colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the timeless sneaker style at a discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals at Amazon.

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Want sneakers with more fashion-forward kick? Try the cool platform version that adds 1.5 inches to your height. $26 AND UP Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is Available at Amazon

Tory Burch Just Put More Than 200 New Styles on Sale: Shop Our Picks

The Best Luggage for Spring Travel: Carry-Ons, Weekender Bags, More

Hill House Home Launches New Romantic Styles of Its Famous Nap Dress

Spring Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

This Nike Workout Sale Takes Up to 40% Off Thousands of Styles

All 4 Apple AirPods Are Already On Sale for Presidents Day 2022: Get AirPods Pro for 30% Off