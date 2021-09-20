Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers Are On Amazon and They're Only $30
We love finding good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon -- even if they're just comfortable sneakers. They even have deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale right now for more than half off at Amazon!
The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now $33. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years while performing royal duties where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.
Right now you can get the can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 12 other colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.
Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, on Amazon.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Wore These Meghan Markle-Approved Sneakers
Meghan Markle's $84 Linen Dress Is Back in Stock
Kate Middleton's Classic Gold Hoops Are the Perfect Go-To Under $25
Meghan Markle Wore These Sunglasses -- and We Found Them on Amazon
William & Kate's Royal Foundation Committed to 'Equality & Diversity'
Save Up to 50% On the Denim Brand Worn by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Gets Birthday Wishes from Prince William and Royal Family
Sarah Ferguson Recalls Not Being Invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding