We love finding good deals on celebrity-approved shoes at Amazon -- even if they're just comfortable sneakers. They even have royally good deals on favorites from the British royal family. Case in point: Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale right now for under $40 as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday 2021 sale event.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now on sale for only $34. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years while performing royal duties where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

Right now you can get the can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 12 other colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, through Amazon's Cyber Monday 2021 sale.

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $80 $39 Buy Now

