Kate Middleton is often pictured wearing effortless flats or sensible black heels, but we all have that one pair of everyday shoes we slip on endlessly. For the Princess of Wales, those are her Superga sneakers. The pair of white, low top classic sneakers have been spotted on Middleton countless times — and better yet, they are currently 54% off at Amazon.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Amazon Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Get 54% off Kate's go-to Superga sneakers she's worn to everything from official royal events to strolls through Belize. Superga's cotton classic are a closet essential that are just as comfortable as they are cute. $65 $30 Buy Now

Now you can get your own pair of the Princess of Wales’ go-to casual Superga shoes for just $30. The royal has been pictured wearing the white canvas sneaker lace-ups since 2016 while performing royal duties. Earlier this year, she rocked her go-to Supergas during her March trip to Belize with Prince William, pairing the sneakers with a simple white tee and dark green cargo-style skinny jeans.

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers are the perfect everyday essential to add to your footwear rotation. Whether you are going to the office, running errands, or on a weekend getaway, the cotton classic look great with jeans, shorts, and dresses. You can also get the Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker in multiple colors. In addition to white, the shoes are offered in a variety of colors that will be perfect to pair with any outfit well into the fall season.

Score the timeless sneakers and other styles on sale at Amazon. And step into the upcoming fall season with our top picks for women's walking and running shoes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon's October Prime Day Sale

17 Best Amazon October Prime Day Sneaker Deals on Adidas, Nike, New Balance, and More

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

The 17 Best Running Shoes for Women — Shop Adidas, Nike, Saucony, and More For Fall 2022

The Best Amazon Prime Day UGG Deals to Save on Cozy Boots and Slippers This Fall

Our 25 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into The Fall

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Best Red Carpet Looks

Your Fall Wardrobe Needs This Style Staple: Shop Black Turtlenecks

According to Meghan Markle, Bermuda Shorts Are This Summer’s Must-Have—Shop The Look Now

Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale