Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $44 at the Amazon Labor Day Sale

Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale at the Amazon Labor Day Sale!



The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now $44.62 (regularly $64.95) on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of the Amazon Labor Day Sale,

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The discount on the pair at the summer sale event is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more at the Amazon sale. It’s a great pair to rock with so many outfits this summer such as denim shorts and dresses. You'll also find a variety of huge discounts and great markdowns on women's clothing from your favorite brand names at the sales event.

Kate Middleton at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the popular, best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, during Amazon Big Summer Sale 2020.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Amazon Sale: Up to 75% on Sandals from See by Chloe, TOMS, UGG & More

43 Under-$50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at the Amazon Sale

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Massive Sale on Designer Clothes and Shoes