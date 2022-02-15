With Presidents' Day coming up, we know one thing for certain: the holiday weekend deals from some of our very favorite brands are bound to be epic. And Kate Spade is no exception.

The luxury fashion and handbag retailer is a favorite among fashionistas and celebrities alike. From stars like Taylor Swift and Drew Barrymore to royals like Kate Middleton, the brand boasts a pretty impressive fan base. And while Kate Spade plays host to plenty of can't-miss sales year-round, their Presidents' Day sale is proving to be especially exciting -- and for the time being, rather under-the-radar too.

Through exclusive early access to Kate Spade's Presidents' Day sale, shoppers can now enjoy 25% off select full-priced styles with the code BLOOM. The sale won't open to the public until Feb. 17, so you can score on the brand's trendiest handbags and purses, clothing, jewelry, wallets, accessories and more before anyone else has access.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best finds from the Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale. Plus, don't miss out on the best Presidents' Day weekend furniture sales and shop Our Places cult-favorite pan -- now on sale ahead of the holiday weekend.

