Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals With Exclusive Early Access

By Kyley Warren‍
Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale 2022
Kate Spade

With Presidents' Day coming up, we know one thing for certain: the holiday weekend deals from some of our very favorite brands are bound to be epic. And Kate Spade is no exception. 

The luxury fashion and handbag retailer is a favorite among fashionistas and celebrities alike. From stars like Taylor Swift and Drew Barrymore to royals like Kate Middleton, the brand boasts a pretty impressive fan base. And while Kate Spade plays host to plenty of can't-miss sales year-round, their Presidents' Day sale is proving to be especially exciting -- and for the time being, rather under-the-radar too.

Through exclusive early access to Kate Spade's Presidents' Day sale, shoppers can now enjoy 25% off select full-priced styles with the code BLOOM. The sale won't open to the public until Feb. 17, so you can score on the brand's trendiest handbags and purses, clothing, jewelry, wallets, accessories and more before anyone else has access.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best finds from the Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale. Plus, don't miss out on the best Presidents' Day weekend furniture sales and shop Our Places cult-favorite pan -- now on sale ahead of the holiday weekend.

Knott Large Shoulder Bag
Knott Large Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade
Knott Large Shoulder Bag
Keep it classic and sleek with this squishy Knott Large Shoulder Bag from Kate Spade.
$378$284
Spencer Floral Garden Continental Wallet
Spencer Floral Garden Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Floral Garden Continental Wallet
Embrace the styles of spring with this ethereal and pastel-colored Spencer Floral Garden Continental Wallet.
$198$149
Veronica Flats
Veronica Flats
Kate Spade
Veronica Flats
Kick up your spring shoe game with these elegant Veronica Flats.
$198$149
Harmony Dot Cloqué Dress
Harmony Dot Cloqué Dress
Kate Spade
Harmony Dot Cloqué Dress
Pretty in polka dot.
$368$276
Sinch Pebbled Leather Flap Backpack
Sinch Pebbled Leather Flap Backpack
Kate Spade
Sinch Pebbled Leather Flap Backpack
Your spring break travels just got all the more stylish thanks to this milk glass-colored flap backpack.
$298$224
Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Studs
Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Studs
Kate Spade
Brilliant Statements Tri-Prong Studs
These dainty, pearl studs will elevate any outfit with a more elegant touch.
$32$24
Knott Colorblocked Mini Satchel
Knott Colorblocked Mini Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Colorblocked Mini Satchel
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with a classic Kate Spade, colorblocked handbag.
$298$224
Smile Small Crossbody
Smile Small Crossbody
Kate Spade
Smile Small Crossbody
You can't help but smile with this lingonberry-colored purse from Kate Spade.
$198$149
Floral Garden Twill Blazer
Floral Garden Twill Blazer
Kate Spade
Floral Garden Twill Blazer
Jump into spring's freshest trends and rock this floral-centric Garden Twill Blazer.
$428$321
Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet
Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet
This chic continental wallet is crafted from a sleek Saffiano leather.
$188$141
All Day Large Zip Tote
All Day Large Zip Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Zip Tote
Deep and chic -- this tote is as stylish as it is practical.
$328$246
Spencer Dome Laptop Bag
Spencer Dome Laptop Bag
Kate Spade
Spencer Dome Laptop Bag
Who knew a laptop bag could be so stylish? This Kate Spade version is crafted from a sleek Saffiano leather too.
$298$224

