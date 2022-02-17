Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale: Take 25% Off Select Full-Price Styles

With Presidents' Day coming up, we know one thing for certain: the holiday weekend deals from some of our very favorite brands are bound to be epic. And Kate Spade is no exception.

The luxury fashion and handbag retailer is a favorite among fashionistas and celebrities alike. From stars like Taylor Swift and Drew Barrymore to royals like Kate Middleton, the brand boasts a pretty impressive fan base. And while Kate Spade plays host to plenty of can't-miss sales year-round, their Presidents' Day sale is proving to be especially exciting.

Shop the Sale

Kate Spade's Presidents' Day sale is now open to everyone! Shoppers can enjoy 25% off select full-priced styles with the code BLOOM. Score on the brand's trendiest handbags and purses, clothing, jewelry, wallets, accessories and more during the long holiday weekend.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best finds from Kate Spade's Presidents' Day Sale.

Veronica Flats Kate Spade Veronica Flats Kick up your spring shoe game with these elegant Veronica Flats. $198 $149 Buy Now

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Purses and More

These Are the Best-Selling Kate Spade Items, According to You

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are More Than 50% Off

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: Presidents' Day 2022

Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop Today