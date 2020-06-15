Shopping

Kate Spade Pride Collection: Shop Handbags, Jewelry, Apparel and More

Published
kate spade new york pride collection
Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

June is Pride Month, and Kate Spade New York has launched a special Pride Collection to celebrate. 

There are two ways to shop the Kate Spade Pride Collection. On the main Kate Spade New York site, head to The Rainbow Shop for T-shirts, jewelry and other accessories with rainbow-colored details, and in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale Shop, you can save 20% on similarly colorful handbags and other items by using promo code RAINBOW at checkout.

In honor of Pride Month, Kate Spade New York is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project, a national organization that supports the mental well-being of LGBTQ youth.

From handbags and jewelry to footwear and apparel, below are our favorite picks from the Kate Spade Pride Collection.

Kourtney Rainbow Stripe Camera Bag (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Kourtney Rainbow Stripe Camera Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kourtney Rainbow Stripe Camera Bag (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

This fun crossbody bag features pebbled leather, top zip closure and interior and exterior back slip pockets.

REGULARLY $279

Karleigh Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Karleigh Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Karleigh Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Channel your inner '60s movie star in these glamorous cat eye shades.

Rain or Shine Pullover (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Rain or Shine Pullover
Kate Spade New York
Rain or Shine Pullover (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York

A comfy cotton pullover with the perfect colorful embroidery detail.

REGULARLY $169

Rainbow Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Rainbow Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Rainbow Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Tote around everything you'll need for the day in this nylon backpack with adjustable shoulder straps.

Large Hoops (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Large Hoops
Kate Spade New York
Large Hoops (Surprise Sale)
Kate Spade New York
Punch up your look with these colorful oversized hoops.
REGULARLY $69

Rainbow Intarsia-Knit Slide Sandals
Kate Spade
Rainbow Intarsia-Knit Slide Sandals
Kate Spade
Rainbow Intarsia-Knit Slide Sandals
Kate Spade

Created in celebration of Pride Month and to be worn all summer long.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items

Eloquii Semi-Annual Sale: Save Up to 80% on Dresses, Swimwear and More

Banana Republic Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Everything

DSW Sale: Get 50% Off Clearance Sandals and More