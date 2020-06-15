Kate Spade Pride Collection: Shop Handbags, Jewelry, Apparel and More
June is Pride Month, and Kate Spade New York has launched a special Pride Collection to celebrate.
There are two ways to shop the Kate Spade Pride Collection. On the main Kate Spade New York site, head to The Rainbow Shop for T-shirts, jewelry and other accessories with rainbow-colored details, and in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale Shop, you can save 20% on similarly colorful handbags and other items by using promo code RAINBOW at checkout.
In honor of Pride Month, Kate Spade New York is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project, a national organization that supports the mental well-being of LGBTQ youth.
From handbags and jewelry to footwear and apparel, below are our favorite picks from the Kate Spade Pride Collection.
This fun crossbody bag features pebbled leather, top zip closure and interior and exterior back slip pockets.
A comfy cotton pullover with the perfect colorful embroidery detail.
Created in celebration of Pride Month and to be worn all summer long.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items
Eloquii Semi-Annual Sale: Save Up to 80% on Dresses, Swimwear and More
Banana Republic Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Everything