Kate Spade Pride Collection: Shop Handbags, Jewelry, Apparel and More

June is Pride Month, and Kate Spade New York has launched a special Pride Collection to celebrate.

There are two ways to shop the Kate Spade Pride Collection. On the main Kate Spade New York site, head to The Rainbow Shop for T-shirts, jewelry and other accessories with rainbow-colored details, and in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale Shop, you can save 20% on similarly colorful handbags and other items by using promo code RAINBOW at checkout.

In honor of Pride Month, Kate Spade New York is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project, a national organization that supports the mental well-being of LGBTQ youth.

From handbags and jewelry to footwear and apparel, below are our favorite picks from the Kate Spade Pride Collection.

Kourtney Rainbow Stripe Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Kourtney Rainbow Stripe Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York This fun crossbody bag features pebbled leather, top zip closure and interior and exterior back slip pockets. REGULARLY $279 $111.20 at Kate Spade New York

Karleigh Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Karleigh Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Channel your inner '60s movie star in these glamorous cat eye shades. $160 at Kate Spade New York

Rain or Shine Pullover (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Rain or Shine Pullover (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York A comfy cotton pullover with the perfect colorful embroidery detail. REGULARLY $169 $47.20 at Kate Spade New York

Rainbow Backpack Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Rainbow Backpack Kate Spade New York Tote around everything you'll need for the day in this nylon backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. $198 at Kate Spade New York

Large Hoops (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Large Hoops (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Punch up your look with these colorful oversized hoops. REGULARLY $69 $28 at Kate Spade New York

Rainbow Intarsia-Knit Slide Sandals Kate Spade Kate Spade Rainbow Intarsia-Knit Slide Sandals Kate Spade Created in celebration of Pride Month and to be worn all summer long. $98 at Kate Spade

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

