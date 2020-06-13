Kate Spade sales are the gift that keep giving. Right now, there are several deals happening at the same time. First, shop crossbody bags starting at $99. Second, take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items. Finally, save an extra 20% on select Kate Spade Rainbow Shop items in celebration of Pride Month.

Here's how each sale works: On the main site, use promo code PERFECT to score 40% off select crossbodies, while supplies last. In the Surprise Sale shop, items are automatically marked down; use promo code RAINBOW to take an extra 20% off Pride items. (This sale ends on June 27.) Get free shipping and free returns on all orders to the United States and Canada, and note that all Surprise Sale items are final sale.

Across both sides, you'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bag options like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse, along with discounts on the brand's signature elegant dresses and sophisticated stud earrings.

The beloved fashion brand is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the Kate Spade sale, ahead.

Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Andi Medium Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Use promo code PERFECT at checkout to score 40% off this brightly colored convertible bag. REGULARLY $229 $99 at Kate Spade New York

Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Kourtney Camera Bag (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York We love this punchy bright color! REGULARLY $279 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Festival Slide Sandals Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Festival Slide Sandals Kate Spade New York Slip into these now and don't take them off until summer is over. REGULARLY $98 $69 at Kate Spade New York

Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Monterey Two Tone Watch (Surprise Sale) Kate Spade New York It's practical and pretty. REGULARLY $225 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Toujours Large Satchel Kate Spade New York A spacious bag with interlocking spades inspired by the Celtic infinity symbol. REGULARLY $398 $279 at Kate Spade New York

Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Mystery Suede Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York A chic bag crafted from supple Italian suede in juicy colors. REGULARLY $348 $244 at Kate Spade New York

Spencer Continental Wristlet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spencer Continental Wristlet Kate Spade New York Enjoy savings on this durable wristlet with a sleek, luxe look. REGULARLY $128 $77 at Kate Spade New York

