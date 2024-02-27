Katharine McPhee was one proud mother when her and husband David Foster's 3-year-old son, Rennie, took the stage for the first time to show off his unbelievable drumming skills.

In a video posted to TikTok by the American Idol alum, the toddler is seen performing at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., alongside his dad. As Rennie impressively bangs away at the drums, McPhee is seen standing at the side of the stage cheering him on the entire time.

"Proud mom!! 😭😍," the 39-year-old singer captioned the moment.

This isn't the first time the proud parents have shared clips of their son's musical ability. In January, 74-year-old Foster, a 16-time GRAMMY winner, posted a video of Rennie banging away on a shiny red kit with his name emblazoned on it.

ET spoke with McPhee and Foster about their son's drumming, and they can't quite believe how good he is either.

"It makes sense that he'd be musical, but we're not really sure," McPhee said. "He's certainly obsessed with the drums -- or imaginary drums for that matter."

Meanwhile, Foster bragged that the toddler has "got Travis Barker written all over him."

"I don't know what to do," he confessed. "He won't listen to me and he's not teachable right now, so he's just gotta keep doing his own thing, I guess."

