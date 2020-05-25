Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby bump was on full display as she took a walk with the family in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The 30-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt.

On Sunday, her burgeoning bump could be seen under black leggings and a white T-shirt as she took a lengthy stroll in the sunshine wearing a bright yellow face mask.

The mom-to-be was joined by her mother, her brother Patrick and his girlfriend, Abby Champion.

Shriver recently talked to ET about how excited she is about the impending birth of her first grandchild.



"I'm really proud of her. Obviously she and Chris are super happy," she said. "They're a blessing to each other."

P&P /RACHPOOT/ MEGA

Schwarzenegger’s proud father also recently gushed about how thrilled he is about becoming a grandparent.

"That is really exciting news to have Katherine now be pregnant and have a baby," he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I don't know when exactly, but sometime this summer. I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he is, and have some fun. I think this is kind of a unique experience."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 2019, and in April, ET learned they were expecting their first child together.

Pratt also has a son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

See more on the couple below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Maria Shriver 'Made Me Want to Be a Mama'

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Her Pup Are the Cutest While on a Stroll

Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Embarrassed by Mom Maria's Post About Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Pregnancy News Breaks This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery