Kathy Hilton Says Seeing Paris as a Mother Is 'So Special' (Exclusive)

The reality star and daughter Nicky Hilton spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the pink carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, and they couldn't help but gush about how wonderful it is to see Paris Hilton as a new mom.

"[It's] so special," Kathy marveled. Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child -- a son named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum -- via surrogate, in January.

"He's getting so big," she shared of her grandson. "We just had our first swimming lesson together. It was very sweet."

Though Nicky is the younger of the Hilton sisters, she's a pro at mom life already. She and husband James Rothschild share three children, two daughters and a son, and Nicky told ET that she's loved getting to share her parenting tips with her sister.

"She's always writing me asking for little tips," she shared. "I just sent her a really great baby carrier, which she's been using."

While Kathy announced in June that she won't be returning for a third season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she assured that fans will be able to see more of her on Paris' Peacock reality series, Paris in Love, which returns for a second season on Nov. 11.

The new season, Kathy shared, will dive deep into the release of Paris' emotional memoir, Paris: The Memoir, which was released in March and details the reality star's harrowing experience in the troubled teen industry.

"You're gonna hear a lot about that when you watch the show," the proud mother shared. "I think I'm still really digesting and processing."

For tonight, Kathy and Nicky were looking forward to having fun and rubbing elbows with stars like Demi Lovato, Tiffany Haddish and host Nicki Minaj -- who Kathy said she'd love to golf with!

As for some other "star" rumors, however -- like the one that Kathy's brother-in-law, Mauricio Umansky, might be headed for the new season of Dancing With the Stars -- the pair kept quiet.

"He's a good dancer," Kathy shared coyly.

