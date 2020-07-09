Katy Perry's fifth album has a positive new title -- Smile! The 35-year-old pop star took to social media on Thursday to announce the album and the title track.

"Step right up! Step right up! 🎪 KP5 is called 🙂 #SMILE 🙂," she wrote. "I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love. Listen to the song at midnight local time Friday, July 10 and pre-order the album at the link in bio. ♥️"

In the album art, a forlorn-looking Perry is wearing a navy-and-white checkered outfit and a large red clown nose while posing on top of the word "Smile," written out in big block lettering.

Perry also gave fans a sneak peek at "Smile" by sharing a teaser of the pop tune.

In the song, she croons, "Yeah, I'm thankful, scratch that baby, I'm grateful. It's really been a while, but now I've got back that smile."

She announced that the album will be out on August 14.

Perry has been candid about her dark period in 2017 when she briefly split from her now-fiance, Orlando Bloom. She said that time in her life led to her inspirational new music.

"I lost my smile," she told SiriusXM's CBC Radio One. "I don't know if my smile was fully authentically mine, but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time, which was, you know, the validation and love and admiration from the outside world and then that shifted."

For more from Perry, who is pregnant with her first child, watch the clip below:

