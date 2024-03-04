The next American Idol might come from London, England! During Sunday's audition episode of American Idol, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were blown away by 26-year-old singer Scarlett Lee.

The London-based singer performed Emeli Sandé's "Clown," belting out the emotional ballad about not being taken seriously.

Halfway through the performance, Richie asked Perry, "Wow, what just happened?" A tearful Perry replied, "I don't know."

When it came time for the judges' critiques, Perry praised Scarlett's performance.

"At first when she said, 'I'm going to sing 'Clown' by Emeli Sandé,' I was like, 'Are we being pranked here? I don't know if she's for real. I don't know if I'm taking you seriously. I don't know if you're from Love Island and this is some prank,'" Perry said as Scarlett laughed.

The "Firework" singer went on to share that "Clown" is one of her favorite songs, making it even more impressive that she was able to blow her away.

"I know girls like you in London. You do have a vibe. You are fun and a little bit funky," Perry told Scarlett.

"Oh, very crazy," Scarlett insisted.

"You are crazy, I know you are," Perry agreed. "Your personality is so big and sometimes people don't take you seriously. But when you sing and song and you sing a song like that, then you but through all of the layers, doesn't matter the makeup, doesn't matter the outfit. You become Scarlett Lee, the singer, the artist, the possible next American Idol. You become serious. So, I'm taking you seriously."

When it came time to vote, Perry told the British singer, "There are so many girls like you that are going to be cheering you on from abroad and from America. It's a yes for me."

All of the judges moved Scarlett through to Hollywood, but Scarlett took a moment to thank Perry for the pop star's contributions to her life.

"Honestly, you've done a lot for me without realizing it, and I'm so thankful," she said as Perry gave her a hug.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and is available the next day on Hulu.

