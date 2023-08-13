With Labor Day barbecues and beach getaways on the horizon, nothing sets the mood better than a quality Bluetooth portable speaker — especially a waterproof one that you can take for a dip in the pool while keeping your playlist on point. High-quality speakers can be pricey, but there are plenty of portable Bluetooth speakers on sale at Amazon right now that can handle just about anything you throw at them.

Whether you need music for a party, late night studying, home workout session, or jamming while you clean the house, a great Bluetooth speaker makes any activity better. The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorites and it is currently marked down to its lowest price ever. Amazon is taking more than 30% off the powerful speaker that you can take just about anywhere. Featuring a 12-hour battery life, you can keep the party going all night with the JBL Flip 6.

JBL Flip 6 Amazon JBL Flip 6 Get $40 off the JBL Flip 6 with powerful sound and deep bass. This portable Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere. $130 $90 Shop Now

The best Bluetooth speakers are compact, versatile and obviously deliver good audio. We've found deals on wireless speakers from top brands like JBL, Bose, Anker, Sony and many more up to 50% off. They are the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures through the end of summer and beyond.

Ahead, check out all the best Bluetooth speaker deals available at Amazon today.

JBL Charge 4 Amazon JBL Charge 4 Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $100, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. $150 $100 Shop Now

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag. $80 $60 Shop Now

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Get super-portable sound to go. The XG300 wireless speaker plays as hard as you do, with up to 25 hours of battery life and IP67 water and dust proof. Its rich full sound and booming bass are perfect for when you want quality audio that goes wherever you go. $350 $198 Shop Now

JBL Boombox 2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon JBL Boombox 2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker BL Boombox 2 portable bluetooth speaker brings it with monstrous bass, bold design and an incredible 24 hours of play time. IPX7 fully waterproof and portable, this powerful speaker pumps out massive sound all day and all night. With JBL PartyBoost you can connect other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to turn the party up. $450 $400 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don't stop here!

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

