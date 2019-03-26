News

Kehlani Sets the Record Straight on Not Wanting to Use Home Birth Experience to 'Shame' Other Moms

By Zach Seemayer‍
Kehlani
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It's only been a few days since Kehlani welcomed her first child, and the new mom took a moment to address some remarks made regarding her decision to give birth at her home.

The 23-year-old singer shared a message for those who criticized her home birth, as well as anyone who used her experience in an attempt to shame other expectant mothers with different plans for their deliveries.

"All birth is extremely hard and transformative," Kehlani tweeted on Tuesday. "Homebirth is a medical decision as is hospital birth, all birth is mind blowing & powerful."

"Using my experience to shame another’s isnt what i want," she continued. "Power to anyone who brings life forth, it’s a next level journey whichever way."

The singer followed her first comment up with a second tweet, joking about the immense pain of her childbirth, adding, "But i hope everyone knows no one can tell me S**T after that because LORD... next level, no words!"


The singer gave birth to her baby girl, Adeya, over the weekend at her home, alongside her partner, guitarist Javie Young-White.

"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home," she wrote on Instagram on Monday, alongside a photo of an adorable baby blanket. "Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison."

Kehlani announced she was expecting last October, and has since been documenting her pregnancy journey, and growing baby bump, on Instagram.

In a previous post, the singer mentioned how she was "hesitant to be all preggo on instagram because it seems to invoke some kind of crazy negativity in a lot of people."

been hesitant to be all preggo on instagram because it seems to invoke some kind of crazy negativity in a lot of people and i want to protect mine and her energy alike. we are so healthy, happy, and abundant tho! we are more present than i have ever been alone, more strong than i have ever been on my own. 6 months and i feel like time is flying. this is my most favorite journey i have ever embarked on, the greatest path i have ever taken. navigating today’s day of mourning with the intention to heal up with loved ones, share nourishment in the form of yummy food and laughter, and gently remember history & the never ending fight of our ancestors to this day. thank you for everyone who has ever came before me, and love and strength to those who come next. not celebration, just giving thanks. gratitude always, in all ways. love you! (thank you @buddhajewelryorganics for the ear adornment i feel so royal!!!)

A & I. @arisjerome

