Darius Jackson is addressing his efforts to "repent" and be saved through faith amid ex Keke Palmer's allegations of domestic violence and abuse.

Jackson took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of himself working out in a gym, which he captioned, "There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don't even want to say."

"I will say, however, that God is & will always be your greatest ally. I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days," Jackson wrote. "Lord Jesus has been with me throughout & has strengthen me to the point where I am continuing to push forward & not looking back."

"Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus," Jackson added. "But the work doesn't stop, there's so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step."

Jackson's post comes just over a month after Palmer was granted temporary sole custody of their now-9-month-old son, Leo, and a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

Court documents obtained by ET reveal that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Palmer's motion for a temporary restraining order, ordering Jackson to stay 100 yards away from both Palmer and their infant son until further notice. The court has also prohibited Jackson from having visitation rights with the child during this period.

The legal decision comes after Palmer claimed in her petition that she ended her relationship with Jackson in October 2023. The couple had been on and off since 2021.

According to the documents, filed on Nov. 7, Jackson arrived unannounced at Palmer's residence, demanding to see their son. When Palmer refused, tensions escalated, leading to an alleged physical altercation.

Palmer claimed in her filing that Jackson became aggressive, grabbing at her neck and face, knocking her backward over a couch, and stealing her phone before fleeing the scene.

This incident is not the first time Palmer has accused Jackson of violent behavior. The actress detailed a previous incident in February 2022, where she claimed Jackson physically assaulted her after becoming jealous over a bikini photo. Security footage screenshots from both incidents were submitted as part of Palmer's legal plea.

The court has scheduled a hearing for December to determine whether the temporary restraining order will be made permanent.

Jackson has denied the allegations of abuse and domestic violence.

Shortly after Palmer's legal filing made headlines, Jackson took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a photo of him holding his son. He wrote, "I love you, son. See you soon."

