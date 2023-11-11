Kel Mitchell is opening up for the first time in exact detail the reason behind his hospitalization earlier this week.

The Good Burger star took to Instagram on Friday and revealed he was out shopping Tuesday when, out of nowhere, the room started spinning. He initially chalked it up to dehydration, or maybe he just needed some food, but then things got worse.

"When I did that, the whole right side of my arm and my leg was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow," he said. "And that's when I panicked. So, I drove myself to the hospital -- I wouldn't advise anybody to do that -- but I was panicking so I wobbled myself to the car."

Once in the ER, the 45-year-old actor said he failed the arm and leg test, meaning he couldn't move them. He feared his motor skills were shot, prompting a bunch of CT and KEG scans, which is why, he says, he had to stay overnight in the hospital.

"What we feared wasn't what it was," he continued. "It was actually a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve, mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through."

Mitchell says he's feeling much better now and he's home with his family. He thanked fans for all the positive vibes they sent his way, "even the crazy" comments, including one suggesting he get some orange soda in his IV. That one really made him laugh.

In any event, Mitchell's in such good spirits he shared that, now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, fans will soon be getting "a lot of Good Burger content ... that I couldn't post before."

The health update comes just days after Mitchell spoke out following the scary health episode. Though he didn't explain the reason behind the hospitalization, Mitchell said he was grateful for the support.

"Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time," he said. "That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family."

