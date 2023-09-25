Kelly Clarkson had an epic undercover karaoke moment in Las Vegas! The 41-year-old "Mine" singer shared a sweet video on Instagram after surprising an unsuspecting street performer with an impromptu performance.

While visiting Sin City for the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Clarkson found herself making an unexpected detour along the strip as she happened across a woman singing a Tina Turner cover. Dressed completely incognito in black leggings, a black long-sleeved shirt and a baseball cap, Clarkson kept her superstar status under wraps -- until she opened her mouth.

"I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner," Clarkson captioned the video. "And then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off!"

In the cute clip, the performer happily dances along as Clarkson belts out the lyrics to "What's Love Got to Do With It," taking several moments before recognizing the American Idol alum. Clarkson bursts out laughing, and the two embrace in a big hug.

Ryan Seacrest, who hosted the iHeartRadio Music Festival, was among those to comment on the post, writing: "So good 👏🏻"

ET's Cassie DiLaura caught a quick moment with Clarkson backstage on Sunday where she gushed, "I love Vegas!"

On Friday, Clarkson released the deluxe edition of her album, Chemistry, which includes "You Don't Make Me Cry," a song with her 9-year-old daughter, River Rose.

On the track, Clarkson belts out lyrics that feel like the tune is something of a breakup song, as she sings, "I'd rather be alone than blue/ Know it ain't easy but watch me walk the high road without you."

In a tweet earlier this month, Clarkson revealed that her daughter "was 5yrs old when she was layin down tracks" for the new song.

It's not the first time Clarkson has teamed up with her kids, River and 7-year-old Remington, both of whom she shares with her ex, Brandon Blackstock. Back in 2019, River starred in her mom's music video for "Broken & Beautiful."

More recently, both of the Blackstock tots joined their mom onstage for a performance of "Heartbeat Song" during her Las Vegas residency.

Clarkson initially released Chemistry in June. She followed that up by dropping a new song, "Roses," earlier this month.

In addition to "Roses" and "You Don't Make Me Cry," Chemistry's deluxe edition includes new songs "I Won't Give Up," "Did You Know," and "Goodbye." It also has a live version and a remix of "Mine," as well as a remix of "Favorite Kind of High."

