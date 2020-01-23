Kelly Ripa's 16-year-old son Joaquin had a painful injury during a wrestling match over the weekend.

Ripa recently shared on Instagram that Joaquin suffered a bloody nose, sharing pics of her son still smiling despite having to get both his nose holes plugged.

"You win some, you lose some, and sometimes you get a tampon shoved up your nose. #mayorscup #wrestlers #wrestlerslife 🤼‍♂️," she joked.

Ripa shared an update on Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan and said Joaquin "took a knee to the nose" while wrestling one of his good friends, and that he actually broke it. The mother of three said he was "fine" and also admitted that at first, she and her husband, Mark Consuelos -- who were watching the match from the stands -- thought their youngest child was just being "dramatic."

"From our point of view, it looked like he got poked in the eye," she recalled. "I was like, 'I get it, that hurts, and sometimes your eye -- it won't open.' But we were like, 'OK, Joaquin, for heaven's sakes, pull yourself together.' ... And I was saying, 'See? He's an actor.' Because he was [covering his face]. It was very dramatic."

Ripa shared that despite the injury, Joaquin ended up winning the match after being treated. She also couldn't resist teasing about her son having to put tampons up his nose to stop the bleeding.

"I guess the doctor looks at him and says, 'Put two tampons up there and call me in the morning,' and then they continue the match," she cracked. "I don't think they tell the kids that they're sticking tampons up their nose, until I ruined it."

It's safe to say both Ripa and Consuelos are very involved in Joaquin's wrestling events. Late last month, TMZ published a video of Consuelos appearing agitated during one of Joaquin's matches, making his way onto the mat from the stands and attempting to confront his son's opponent after Joaquin's headgear was ripped off.

Meanwhile, Ripa and Consuelos' 18-year-old daughter Lola recently showed off her singing skills, and her parents clearly couldn't be prouder. Watch the video below for more:

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola Shows Off Her Singing Talents! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa 'Quit Drinking' When Ryan Seacrest Became Her 'Live' Co-Host

Ryan Seacrest Falls Out of His Chair on 'Live': See Kelly Ripa's Stunned Reaction

Kelly Ripa Finally Gets a Bachelorette Party 23 Years After Her Wedding

Related Gallery