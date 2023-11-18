Kelsea Ballerini came super clean during an "Ask Me Anything" session when asked about collaborating with the Jonas Brothers.

The 30-year-old country superstar took to Instagram on Friday and held an "AMA" sesh to kill time while on a plane. She got bombarded with a slew of very interesting questions before one fan straight-up asked her, "jonas brothers collab when."

Ballerini didn't hold back, revealing for the first time that she was originally featured on the group's "Strong Enough" track but she "did indeed get replaced." The "Miss Me More" songstress laughed it off before revealing that singer Bailey Zimmerman did a "sick" job.

For good measure, she added a face holding back tears emoji, as well as a melting face emoji, which is usually used as a reaction to strong emotions that involves "embarrassment, shame, disgust or frustration."

Kelsea Ballerini / Instagram

Ballerini was also asked about when she's getting another tattoo. She shared that she's gotten three in the last year so she's "gonna chill for a while." A fan also wrote to her, "I had a dream u announced an arena tour last night ... thoughts?"

Ballerini appeared to play it coy with a quick video in which she smiles and winks.

"[G]otta make the next record first," she responded in text. "I'm on it."

Ballerini recently celebrated her GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. She was at home last week with friends, family and her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, watching the live GRAMMY nominations announcement when she heard her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat album among the nominees.

It's her first GRAMMY nomination since she was nominated in 2016, for the first time, for Best New Artist. This year she's got stiff competition as she faces off against Brothers Osbourne (Brothers Osbourne), Zach Bryan (Zach Bryan), Tyler Childers (Rustin' In The Rain) and Lainey Wilson (Bell Bottom Country).

