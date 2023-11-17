For Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, filming Good Burger 2 felt like a hangout session, especially when their former co-stars were also involved.

Speaking to ET at the Park Lane Hotel in New York City ahead of the sequel's premiere on Paramount+, Thompson and Mitchell, both 45, shared that the new project, as Thompson tells it, "didn't really feel like work."

"Just good times," Thompson added. "It was just a big hangout day, you know what I'm saying?"

It was back in March while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when Thompson and Mitchell officially confirmed that Good Burger 2 was a go. The sequel to the 1997 hit comedy not only reunites Thompson and Mitchell but also some of their All That co-stars, including Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Josh Server as Fizz.

"Lori Beth has the biggest monologue in the film and got it every time," Mitchell raved about his co-star. "Server is in the building."

"We've been rocking for years, so it's been awesome," Thompson added. "It wasn't so much reuniting. We've been around each other, but this is like a reuniting for the audience to see us all together is what it is. It's for ya'll."

All That, of course, is the sketch comedy responsible for Good Burger. For years, fans wanted a sequel but nothing came about. Then in 2018, the buzz started when Thompson reunited with Mitchell on The Tonight Show, throwing it back to the skit the Nickelodeon teen comedy duo performed on the ensemble sketch show, before breaking off to their own series, Kenan and Kel, in 1996.

Then in 2022, Thompson and Mitchell pulled off an epic Good Burger reunion at the Emmy Awards, where Thompson was the host. Midway through the show, the SNL star wandered over to the bar for one of the ceremony's comedic interludes, where a man just so happened to be slumped over on the bar, apparently passed out.

"Excuse me, sir, can we get you a drink or something?" Thompson asked, as Mitchell sat up and smiled brightly.

"You know what, can I get a Good Burger?" he asked, as an exuberant Thompson hugged him, and the pair jumped around excitedly.

On the heels of the sequel premiering Nov. 22 on Paramount+, Thompson and Mitchell walked down memory lane and recalled meeting for the first time on All That some three decades ago, and they shared their first impressions of each other. Mitchell recalled Thompson being "cool, 'cause he had rollerblades on" as well as his iconic now-retro Mighty Ducks jersey.

"I was like, man, family, like this is my brother. You my brother, man," Mitchell said, to which Thompson replied with, "It was an immediate bond because I was happy to see another -- not to get racial -- another Black face, you know what I'm saying?"

"Yeah, facts," Mitchell responded.

"Somebody that I could actually relate to in unknown kind of territory 'cause I'd never been on a TV show before," Thompson continued. "We had very similar backgrounds. It just seemed like we were up at very similar times in our lives and careers; similar families, similar cities. We just seemed like similar cats."

Good Burger 2 premieres Nov. 22 on Paramount+.

