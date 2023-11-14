Kel Mitchell is at the top of his health following a recent hospitalization.

"I'm feeling good, thank y'all for reaching out," Mitchell tells ET while speaking about Good Burger 2. "The prayers, the love, I'm feeling good. I'm feeling good."

Last week, TMZ first reported that Mitchell was admitted to a Los Angeles emergency room. Shortly after, the Good Burger star confirmed the reports and shared his gratitude following the "genuinely frightening" event.

On Friday, Mitchell spoke out for the first time and revealed what sent him to the hospital.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"For those curious about recent events and my well-being, appreciate the concern and sending love your way. This should bring some clarity. 🌟 3 John 1:2 🙏🏾 Much love and God bless!" the All That alum wrote next to the video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Mitchell revealed that while he was out shopping, the room started spinning. At first, he shared that he thought is was dehydration or lack of food, but then things took a turn.

"When I did that, the whole right side of my arm and my leg was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow," he said. "And that's when I panicked. So, I drove myself to the hospital -- I wouldn't advise anybody to do that -- but I was panicking so I wobbled myself to the car."

Mitchell shared that when he arrived at the hospital, he failed the motor skills test and was given CT and EKGs scans, which is why, he said, he had to stay overnight in the hospital.

"What we feared wasn't what it was," he continued. "It was actually a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve, mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through."

Mitchell confirmed that he was back at home and feeling better with his family by his side, and thanked his followers and fans for the prayers and funny jokes and "even the crazy" comments, including one suggesting he get some orange soda in his IV.

RELATED CONTENT: