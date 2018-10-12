Kendall Jenner Posts Topless Selfies While Drinking Wine: Pics

Kendall Jenner is taking the mirror selfie to a whole new level!

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to share two new pics with her 96 million followers.

In the shots, Jenner is lounging in a bathtub while gulping down red wine. With her hair wrapped in a towel and her face appearing makeup-free, Jenner looks like she’s having the perfect night at home.

“I love naps,” she quipped in the caption.

Earlier this month, Jenner was spotted with her rumored on-and-off fling, Anwar Hadid. A source told ET that the pair “have always had a thing for one another, however, the timing has never really worked out."

"They’ve either been in relationships or traveling too much," the source noted. "Anwar and Kendall enjoy spending time together and acting like a couple when they are together but for now, it’s not serious. The two have a great time but no labels, yet.”

In June, a source told ET that Jenner and Hadid, 19, were "nothing serious" after they were seen kissing.

"Kendall is best friends with Anwar's sisters, Gigi and Bella, and she respects them tremendously," the source said at the time. "Kendall would never want to do anything to put her relationship with Anwar's sisters in jeopardy. Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years and have always been flirtatious and this is just another sign of that. The two enjoy one another's company and things could change, but for now, it's nothing serious."

