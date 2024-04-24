Kendra Wilkinson is celebrating a special moment in her son Hank's life with a sweet photo.

The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of her 14-year-old son, holding up his admission notice for Oaks Christian School -- a non-denominational college preparatory school in Westlake Village, California.

"Congratulations @hank_baskett12 I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are," Wilkinson captioned the post. "I'm so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!!"

Wilkinson welcomed her son, Henry Randall "Hank" Baskett IV, with her ex-husband, Hank Baskett III, in December 2009. The former couple also shares daughter Alijah Mary Baskett -- who will turn 10 next month.

Wilkinson and Baskett got married in June 2009 in a ceremony at the Playboy Mansion. The couple filed for divorced after nine years of marriage in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in February 2019.

Wilkinson's pregnancy and her son's birth were seen in storylines at the time on her reality TV series, The Girls Next Door.

ET sat down with Wilkinson last May while promoting her reality series, Kendra Sells Hollywood, and she gave some insight into raising her two children as a single mom.

"I mean, look, it's really hard being a single mom, you know, alone," Wilkinson said. "Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it's hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it."

RELATED CONTENT: