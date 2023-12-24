Embattled actor Kevin Spacey is once again making Christmas surreal and awkward by portraying his (notably killed off) House of Cards character in what is quickly becoming an unfortunate holiday tradition.

As Spacey has done numerous times before, the controversial actor donned the persona of Frank Underwood, and was joined this time around by recently fired former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for a mock political interview.

The 7-minute clip, titled "Being Frank With Tucker," Spacey's Underwood sits down for a surreal yuletide chat with Carlson, who interviews him with the same gravitas as if it were a real conversation with a real politician.

Never breaking character, Spacey's Underwood speaks in his thick Southern drawl and occasionally breaks the fourth wall, mid chat, to speak directly to the audience in some truly unsettling moments of unexpected familiarity.

The sprawling chat focused mostly on Underwood declaring his intention to run for President in 2024, and included a few uncomfortable and oddly trolling remarks -- such as when Underwood tells Carlson, "I think I have a long and very solid relationship with the public, and that is a bond that has never been broken."

At one point Tucker says they "have something in common," and Underwood replies, "Yeah, we both got canned by our networks." Carlson later asks Underwood, "Do you watch Netflix anymore?" Underwood responds, "Probably as much as you watch Fox."

At the very end of the interview, Underwood makes a joke about Carlson taking ecstasy. When Carlson says that he's never tried the drug, Spacey's Underwood bizarrely responds, "You wouldn't be the first guy to tell me you've never tried that before."

Almost immediately after the video came out, Twitter responded with some strong feelings.

The actor was fired from House of Cards in 2017 after allegations of inappropriate behavior from staff on the show and an accusation of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances on him when Rapp was 14. A jury in Massachusetts later found him not liable on those allegations.

In July, Spacey was found not guilty sexual assault charges which he was facing in a U.K. trial. The 64-year-old actor had faced nine sexual offense charges related to incidents reported by four men that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013. The actor had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

RELATED CONTENT: