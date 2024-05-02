Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are rehashing some family history!

On Wednesday, Khloe took to X (formally known as Twitter) to retweet a clip of the iconic Bentley and bag fight from season 2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"16 years ago, Kim Kardashian failed to hit Khloe Kardashian with a purse after fighting over a Bentley in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'," the tweet read.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian reflect on season 2 Keeping up with the Kardashians fight. - Raymond Hall/GC Images

Attached to the tweet was a clip from season 2 of the E! reality series, where Kim walks into Khloe and Kourtney talking to Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick about their sister, whom they claimed allowed the man that works at the car dealership to disrespect them.

As Kim tries to get into Rob's apartment, Khloe slams the door in her face. Kim emerges, swinging her oversized designer bag and attempting to hit Khloe, before punching her in the arm and storming away, after she misses with the purse.

All while screaming, "Don’t be f**king rude," Kim then threatened, "I'll f**king hurt you."

Khloe is ready to relive the moment.

"I wish she would try this now @KimKardashian," the Good American founder wrote over the tweet.

Kim wasn't far, as she replied to her sister's tweet directly.

"Baby be careful what you wish for…my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago. @khloekardashian," the SKIMS founder wrote.

Khloe wasn't stepping away from her big sister's challenge, though.

"Damn I love it when you talk to me like this!! Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me," she wrote over Kim's tweet. "Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body. I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up I'll see you and you big a** bag soon. Make it a Himalayan."

Kim had some more fun with the back and forth, sharing a screenshot of the interaction on her Instagram.

It was all in fun, though, according to Khloe.

"This was fun! I have to go out my babies to sleep🩵🩵," she tweeted before ending the conversation.

This isn't the first time in recent years that the moment has had another life. In 2020, the Jonas Brothers had some fun with the clip, as they recreated it for their social media.

In the clip, shared by Joe Jonas, he enters the room draped in a jacket and clutching a purse which he pretends to hurl towards Nick Jonas, who lip syncs Khloe’s response while the audio from the scene plays in the background. The two then continue to portray the physical fight, before Kevin Jonas walks into the room, seemingly carrying a beer and unfazed by the antics.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended its tenure on E! in 2021, after 20 seasons with the network. The Kardashian-Jenner crew soon returned in 2022 with a new series, The Kardashians, on Hulu.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is set to premiere on May 23 on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: