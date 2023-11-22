Kendall Jenner is going all out for fashion's biggest night on this week's episode of The Kardashians.

At the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, the 28-year-old model rocked a daring Marc Jacobs look, and in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kendall gets some encouragement from her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

"I think this is a moment, Kendall," the 26-year-old makeup mogul tells her sibling as she tries on the pantsless look. "You're a** looks amazing."

The sparkly black Marc Jacobs bodysuit features long, flowing sleeves and sky-high matching platform boots.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"They are a Marc Jacobs classic. They're very tall so they can get kind of wobbly but they're great. And they're so sick," Kendall says of the footwear. "But I'm already 5'11" so I think I'm about 6'7". Literally the tallest person in the room."

As the sisters review their looks ahead of the big event, Kendall notes that she prefers the preparation to the actual event sometimes.

"I feel like some of the most fun parts of going is before it happens and we discuss our vibes together," Kendall tells Kylie in their joint confessional interview, and Kylie agrees.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme was a celebration of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Kendall and Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian, also attended the event, and posed alongside them on the red carpet in her stand-out style.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: