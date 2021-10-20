Shopping

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Anniversary Sale: Last Day to Get an Extra 20% Off Sitewide

By ETonline Staff
A new season means a new reason to upgrade our wardrobes. If you count yourself among the fashion-obsessed, you probably agree and are probably excited about the Anniversary Sale at Khloé Kardashian's Good American. But hurry -- today is the last day to get up to 60% off sale styles and an extra 20% off sitewide with the offer code 5YEARS at checkout. That's a sale on top of a sale! 

Now that it's starting to get chilly with fall weather, chances are you're going to need some cozy clothes. If you're looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe to make that happen, Good American is chock-full of stylish clothes -- including the brand's iconic denim, bodysuits, sweatshirts, activewear, shoes and more. If you want even deeper discounts, the Good American sale collection has discounted items for as much as 60% off the regular price! 

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite pieces from the Good American Anniversary Sale below. 

Good American Strut Midi Dress
Good American Strut Midi Dress
This black dress is going to get a lot of wear. 
$119$69
Good American The Fit for Success Jumpsuit
Good American The Fit for Success Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit dropped just in time for fall.
$155$124
Good American Good '90s
Good American Good '90s
If you haven't transitioned to baggy jeans yet, these are ones worth settling into. 
$169$135
Good American Plaited Rib Midi Dress
Good American Plaited Rib Midi Dress
A dress that can be worn during the day or night. Get this look in Red or Caramel.
$149$119
Good American Boyfriend Blazer
Good American Boyfriend Blazer
Who doesn't love a good blazer? Also available in Black, if you're looking for an oversized look, this is it!
$195$36
Good American Shine Track Jacket
Good American Shine Track Jacket
A lightweight nylon jacket that can be perfect for in-between weather. 
$89$71
Good American Chunky Oversized Cardi
Good American Chunky Oversized Cardi
An oversized long sleeve cardigan that features two side pockets and a button down closure detail.
$139$111
Good American The OOO Boot
Good American The OOO Boot
If you need a pair of black boots for those night outs, this Good American OOO Boot is exactly what you need. 
$349$279
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt and Sweatpants
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt and Sweatpants
A cute and cozy sweatsuit available in multiple colors.
$85$60
$85$53
Good American Seamless Mock Neck Bodysuit
Good American Seamless Mock Neck Bodysuit
Bodysuits never go out of style. Get this bodysuit in one of the nine different looks.
$59$47
Good American Fit For Success Jumpsuit
Good American Fit For Success Jumpsuit
Denim is perfect for the fall, so rock this Denim Jumpsuit all fall and winter long as it is.
$155$124
Good American Good Legs Under Fray Waistband
Good American Good Legs Under Fray Waistband
A pair of jeans with tummy tech. These are the ultimate skinny sculpting jeans with extra stretch.
$159$109
Good American Rib Off Shoulder Zip Henley Bodysuit
Good American Rib Off Shoulder Zip Henley Bodysuit
Be warm and cute in this off-shoulder bodysuit. Available in four different colors, this ribbed bodysuit has a zipper in the front and on the sleeves. 
$109$87
Good American Asymmetrical Long Sleeve Power Body
Good American Asymmetrical Long Sleeve Power Body
Who said you can't wear white after Labor Day? Pair this body suit with your favorite jeans for a cute and casual look.
$115$81
Good American Cropped Baby Tee
Good American Cropped Baby Tee
Stay cozy this fall in this 100% cotton crop shirt. This crop tee is available in six different colors.
$65$45
Good 90s Loose
Good 90s Loose
We love baggy jeans because they can be dressed up or down. Get the 90s style each time you step out in this baggy jeans.
$179$143

