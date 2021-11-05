Cozy season means a new reason to upgrade our wardrobes. If you count yourself among the fashion-obsessed, you probably agree and are probably excited about the Early Black Friday Sale at Khloé Kardashian's Good American. But hurry -- the sale only runs through November 8. Take an extra 25% off all markdowns and you get up to 80% off sale styles! No code is necessary and you'll see the additional discount in your cart.

Now that the temps are beginning to drop, chances are you're going to need some warmer, cozy clothes. If you're looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe to make that happen, Good American is chock-full of stylish clothes -- including the brand's iconic denim, bodysuits, sweatshirts, activewear, shoes and more.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite pieces from the Good American Early Black Friday Sale below.

CHAIN PLATFORM SLIDE Good American CHAIN PLATFORM SLIDE The chain detail on these adds the perfect elevated touch to these simple and oh so comfortable slides. $129 $77 Buy Now

