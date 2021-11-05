Shopping

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Early Black Friday Sale: Up to 80% Off Best Selling Styles

By ETonline Staff
By ETonline Staff
Cozy season means a new reason to upgrade our wardrobes. If you count yourself among the fashion-obsessed, you probably agree and are probably excited about the Early Black Friday Sale at Khloé Kardashian's Good American. But hurry -- the sale only runs through November 8. Take an extra 25% off all markdowns and you get up to 80% off sale styles! No code is necessary and you'll see the additional discount in your cart.

Now that the temps are beginning to drop, chances are you're going to need some warmer, cozy clothes. If you're looking to add some new pieces to your wardrobe to make that happen, Good American is chock-full of stylish clothes -- including the brand's iconic denim, bodysuits, sweatshirts, activewear, shoes and more.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite pieces from the Good American Early Black Friday Sale below. 

Mock Neck Midi Dress
Mock Neck Midi Dress
Good American
Mock Neck Midi Dress
Dress it up or dress it down, this midi dress is going to get a lot of wear. 
$129$77
Good American Good Boy
Good American Good Boy
Good American
Good American Good Boy
If you haven't transitioned to baggy jeans yet, these are ones worth settling into. 
$179$82
Good American Boyfriend Blazer
Good American Boyfriend Blazer
Good American
Good American Boyfriend Blazer
Who doesn't love a good blazer? Also available in Black, if you're looking for an oversized look, this is it!
$195$102
Good American Chunky Oversized Cardi
Good American Chunky Oversized Cardi
Good American
Good American Chunky Oversized Cardi
An oversized long sleeve cardigan that features two side pockets and a button down closure detail.
$139$83
CHAIN PLATFORM SLIDE
Chain Platform Slide
Good American
CHAIN PLATFORM SLIDE
The chain detail on these adds the perfect elevated touch to these simple and oh so comfortable slides.
$129$77
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt and Sweatpants
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt and Sweatpants
Good American
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt and Sweatpants
A cute and cozy sweatsuit available in multiple colors.
$85$45
$85$35
Good American Good Legs Under Fray Waistband
Good American Good Legs Under Fray Waistband
Good American
Good American Good Legs Under Fray Waistband
A pair of jeans with tummy tech. These are the ultimate skinny sculpting jeans with extra stretch.
$159$82
Good American Rib Off Shoulder Zip Henley Bodysuit
Good American Rib Off Shoulder Zip Henley Bodysuit
Good American
Good American Rib Off Shoulder Zip Henley Bodysuit
Be warm and cute in this off-shoulder bodysuit. Available in four different colors, this ribbed bodysuit has a zipper in the front and on the sleeves. 
$109$65
Good American Asymmetrical Long Sleeve Power Body
Good American Asymmetrical Long Sleeve Power Body
Good American
Good American Asymmetrical Long Sleeve Power Body
Who said you can't wear white after Labor Day? Pair this body suit with your favorite jeans for a cute and casual look.
$115$61

