Kim Cattrall made one big demand before agreeing to reprise her role of Samantha Jones. On Wednesday's episode of The View, the 66-year-old actress revealed what she asked for before signing on for a cameo on And Just Like That.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' I went, 'Hmmm. Let me get creative,'" Cattrall recalled with a laugh, before revealing what she came up with.

"And one of those things was to get Pat Field back," she said of Patricia Field, the famed costume designer on Sex and the City. "I just thought, 'If I'm gonna come back, I've got to come back with that kind of Samantha style. I've got to push it.' And we did."

.@KimCattrall speaks on her scene in the new season of 'And Just Like That...' where she reprises her iconic role as Samantha and tells @TheView: "It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" https://t.co/cVclFZQmjApic.twitter.com/Sam3mX9b81 — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2023

News broke in May that Cattrall had signed on to make a surprise cameo in a cliffhanger finale for the second season of the Max spinoff series, on which Michael Patrick King is the showrunner. Weeks later, Field opened up about styling Cattrall's return as Samantha Jones.

"I wasn't shocked," Field told ET of the getting the call to outfit Cattrall for the role. "I was very happy. I'm very happy to work with Kim. She trusts me, she believes in me. It's just smooth and lovely all the time."

Field declined to offer any tease about Cattrall's AJLT cameo, joking, "I don't think I'm supposed to. I've been warned."

"We have a very good friendship," Field said of Cattrall. "... I love Kim! From Sex and the City we just hit it off, became friends, we see each other all the time."

In a separate interview with ET, Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom Cattrall is rumored to have had a long-running feud, spoke about the actress' return to the Sex and the City universe.

"I was really excited about the idea," Parker told ET of Cattrall's AJLT scene. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

In Cattrall's absence from the first season of AJLT, which also stars Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, the show has kept Samantha alive via text messages to Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

"I think it reflects the relationship that we've been sharing via text for last season and this season. You know, this is a hugely important relationship for Carrie, it's been filled with affection," Parker said. "We just thought it was a really nice idea to put a face to the text, really in large part to celebrate the 25 years of [Sex and the City]."

RELATED CONTENT:

'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence on Kim Cattrall's 'AJLT' Cameo

'AJLT' Showrunner Explains What About Kim Cattrall's Cameo 'Upset' Him

Patricia Field on Styling Kim Cattrall for Her Surprise 'AJLT' Cameo

Related Gallery