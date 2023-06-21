Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber did not hold back when it came to playing "Truth or Shot."

Kardashian appeared on a new episode of Bieber's YouTube series, Who's in My Bathroom?, where she got candid for the truth or dare-style game. Kardashian and Bieber each took turns answering each other questions selected at random from a bowl in front of them. If they didn't want to answer, they would have to take a shot of none other than Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila.

After choosing to keep tight-lipped for a few rounds, it was Kardashian's turn to ask, and she pulled the question, "Have you ever joined the mile high club?"

"Yes," Bieber answered without hesitation.

"Samesies," Kardashian replied, affirming that she has gotten intimate 10,000 feet up in the air. The SKIMS founder's response came as no surprise to Bieber, who pointed out that Kardashian has her own private jet.

"I thought you were just saying like, 'Of course, you're a w**re," Kardashian joked.

There were also high stakes at hand for this game, with the loser -- the person who answered the least amount of questions -- tasked with taking a photo of the winner and posting it on their Instagram Stories.

In this instance, Bieber came out victorious, forcing Kardashian to take a pic of the Rhode skincare founder and post it on her IG Stories for her 360 million followers to see.

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair, who talked over ice cream sundaes, recounted the start of their relationship, which began when Kardashian moved in with momager Kris Jenner when she was 32, not long after she split from ex-husband Kris Humphries.

"I don't know if people know how well we know each other," Kardashian explained. "I feel like I really watched you grow up."

She continued, "I was thinking about it the other day, I moved in with my mom, when I was, like, 32 years old. I got to live with Kendall and Kylie, they were 17 and 18. It was so fun to be able to assess the situation."

While Bieber is usually seen with Kendall Jenner and her younger sister, Kylie, it appears that she has a longtime friendship with Kardashian as well, making their skincare brands just one of many things they have in common.

"We go way back!" Bieber affirmed.

