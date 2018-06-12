Kim Kardashian Gleefully Lifted Into the Air in New Pic From Kanye West's Listening Party

Kim Kardashian feels free.

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet throwback photo seemingly from her husband Kanye West's listening party with Kid Cudi last Thursday. The rappers celebrated their joint album, Kids See Ghosts, with a ranch-themed listening party in in Santa Clarita, California.

While West and Cudi were clearly the guests of honor, Kardashian had the time of her life as she hung out with friends at the bash. At one point, her pals Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro -- who visited her in Wyoming -- lifted her in the air.

"Guess what baby...I feel freeeeeeeeee," she captioned the photo, referencing her husband's lyrics.

Guess what baby...I feel freeeeeeeeee A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 12, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

In addition to Kids See Ghosts, West also released a solo album, Ye, last month, which details his personal issues, as well as marital drama with Kardashian. In an interview with ET earlier this month, Kardashian admitted that she wasn't exactly thrilled when she heard his song "Won't Leave" for the first time.

“Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah,” Kim candidly shared. “That’s not stuff we put on social media -- I'm not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments and that was the one song that he didn't really play for me until the last minute, so I heard that last-minute and it meant a lot to me."

“I really like that song,” she continued. “But yeah, we have different views sometimes, but that's my husband, you know?”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Look Nearly Identical in Matching Legging Outfits

Kanye West Shares Sultry Snap of Kim Kardashian in Praise of the 'Most Beautiful' Birthday Party

Smiling Kanye West Celebrates 41st Birthday With Kim Kardashian and a Mentalist: Pics

Related Gallery