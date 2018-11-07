Fashion

Kim Kardashian Goes Back to Wearing Neon in a Sporty Sleek Outfit

By Amy Lee‍
Kim Kardashian 1280
Backgrid

Kim Kardashian West is brightening up the city! 

The KKW Beauty founder looked stunning in a one-shoulder neon yellow top under an ivory oversized blazer and white jogger pants, complete with her go-to lucite pumps by Yeezy. 

The raven-haired beauty was seen leaving a restaurant in Hollywood with her wavy, long tresses flowing as she exited the building. 

Kim Kardashian in neon and blazer
Backgrid

It has been about a month since we spotted the KUWTK star on the street in bright neon, which she wore consistently late in the summer for sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday, 2 Chainz's wedding and during her trip to Miami

Kim Kardashian pink PVC bag
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
West reclaims the vibrant, eye-catching trend as her signature look with her latest outfit. 

