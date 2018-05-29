Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Totally Doable Fat-Burning Workout Just in Time for Summer

Kim Kardashian is sharing the secrets to her fit bod just in time for summer!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her blog and app on Tuesday to reveal her favorite workout for fat loss: sprints. "They're so hard, but so necessary," Kardashian wrote, sharing that her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, has crafted a workout so she only has to sprint two days a week.

On days 1, 3 and 5, the reality star instructs her fans to "Walk on the StairMaster for 30 min at a six-level speed. Make sure not to hold the rails and try to keep your hips stationary."

On days 2 and 4, meanwhile, she says, "Start by walking on the treadmill for 30 seconds, then sprint for 30 seconds. Repeat this 10 times. It’s some of the best 10 minutes of HIIT you can get!"

Kardashian recently found herself the subject of controversy after sharing a photo of herself sucking on an appetite suppressant lollipop.

Fans weren't happy that the mother of three was using her platform to encourage weight loss, and the post was deleted -- but mistakenly by Instagram, not by Kardashian.

See more on the backlash in the video below.

