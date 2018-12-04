Though Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are in a good place now despite their falling out at the beginning of this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim still knows not to cross her older sister.

While playing a game of "3 Ridiculous Questions” with Jimmy Kimmel during a pretaped segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host asked Kim which of her famous siblings would be most likely to sue her.

“Kourtney,” Kim said firmly. "She is ruthless."

"Has she ever threatened legal action against you?” Kimmel asked.

“Maybe as a joke, When I used her character in a video game,” Kim said, highlighting a past fight on KUWTK surrounding her online game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. "I paid her still, but yeah, she wanted more.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kimmel also asked some funny questions, pondering if a selfie is taken but no one likes it, is it still a selfie?

“Absolutely,” Kim replied seriously. "I mean, that hasn’t happened to me so I have no real connection to that, but I do believe that it still is a selfie."

She also noted that she talks to telemarketers "all the time" even though she blocks their numbers.

"I think Kanye [West] used to be a telemarketer, so I try to be nice,” she said of her rapper husband. "You never know who’s calling.”

Kim and Kourtney had their series of ups and downs at the beginning of this season of KUWTK. After Kourtney made scheduling a photo shoot for the family Christmas card difficult, Kim called her “the least exciting to look at,” sparking an on-going rift between the sisters.

The pair have since made up and even threw their sons — Saint West and Reign Disick — a joint birthday party over the weekend.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney 'the Most Boring' After Saying She Was 'the Least Exciting to Look At'

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Reason She Cries Herself to Sleep 'Every Night'

Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney the 'Least Exciting to Look at' in All-Out Feud

Related Gallery