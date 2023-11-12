Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann weren't tardy when it came to celebrating their 12-year wedding anniversary -- despite their divorce.

On Saturday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram Story to share videos from her and her husband's intimate anniversary dinner. In clips, Kim talks to the camera as she shows off the spread which includes risotto balls, burrata, and lasagna.

In another clip, Kim holds up the camera as she and Kroy toast with the owner of the establishment. Though she didn't tag him, Kroy sits across from her and smiles as he holds up his glass to celebrate.

Following the dinner, the pair attended the Morgan Wallen concert in Atlanta. The "Don't Be Tardy" star also shared a video looking at her two VIP passes. The reality TV star also showed off her chic LBD, which she wore for the date night.

Despite their dinner, neither Kim nor Kroy took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary with an official post. Also not pictured were the couple's children, Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. Kroy also legally adopted Kim's two daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Kim, 45, and Kroy, 38, have been locked in an ongoing divorce battle since they each filed in May, shortly after, their financial and potential legal woes first broke.

Following the divorce filing, things got very messy between the reality TV stars -- from Kroy accusing Kim of having a "compulsive" gambling problem to Kim claiming her husband is a manipulator.

Two months after filing for divorce, Kim filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce petition, court docs obtained by ET showed. The former athlete's lawyer confirmed in a statement to ET.

"Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," Kroy's lawyer, Marlys Bergstrom, told ET.

As of August 24, ET confirmed that Kroy filed for divorce from Kim yet again. In September, Kim filed a motion to dismiss his second divorce filing on the grounds that they're still having sex, yet Kroy responded by saying that the filing was just a 'delay tactic."

In October, in documents obtained by ET, the former NFL superstar and Kim were ordered to behave civilly toward one another, and "especially in the presence of the minor children." The same month, Kroy looked unrecognizable as he stepped out with his children with dyed dark brown hair and a fuller, darker beard.

