Kim Zolciak Shows Off Her Neck Scar After Surgery for Herniated Disc

Kim Zolciak is opening up to her fans.

The embattled reality star -- who is currently in the midst of a high profile divorce as well as numerous legal battles and lawsuits -- took to her Instagram story on Monday to field questions from followers.

Zolciak held the impromptu Q&A to pass time while on a plane flight, which she took alongside her daughter, Brielle Biermann, and when asked where she was going, Zolciak simply teased she was headed to "werk."

Zolciak also explained a photo she'd posted earlier showing a scar she'd gotten on her neck, and told one fan who asked what had happened, "Had a couple herniated disc[s] fixed by some screws and plates."

During the flight-based Q&A, Zolciak also addressed different aspects of her life, which have been thrust into the spotlight amid her divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

When one fan asked if she'll be staying in Atlanta after her divorce, Zolciak confirmed, "For now, yes."

She was equally enthusiastic when asked about whether or not she would "ever do Ultimate Girls Trip," the Real Housewives spin-off series, sharing, "Yup!!! Maybe soon."

Zolciak also reflected on the slew of recent news stories about her and her legal woes while responding to one fan who asked, "How do you handle all of the gossip?"

"Part of the business," Zolciak shared. "I don't read any of it! None. Don't believe all you read."

The Q&A comes just a few days after Zolciak was hit with another lawsuit over an unpaid credit card bill.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is being sued by a debt collection company for $156,080.64, which includes interest accrued since she stopped making payments on the HSBC/SAKS credit card, which had a $115,000 credit limit.

This is also not the first time she's been sued for an unpaid bill.

Back in June, the former Don't Be Tardy star got sued by Target National Bank for an unpaid credit card bill in the amount of $2,482.24. The following month, Zolciak took to Instagram to advertise an online sale of luxury items belonging to her daughter, Brielle. That online sale also came just two weeks after Kim and Kroy were hit with a lawsuit claiming they defaulted on a $300,000 home equity credit line taken out of their house in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The news of the latest lawsuit broke just hours after Biermann filed for divorce from Zolciak for the second time this year. The pair had previously filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, and made a series of allegations against one another in the weeks that followed.

In July, however, they both dismissed their divorce petitions and attempted to reconcile. However, Biermann filed for divorce again last week. A source told ET, "The two have been fighting nonstop. The relationship has become really toxic."

For more on Zolciak's ongoing personal life drama, see the video below.

