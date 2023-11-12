King Charles III was full of emotion during this weekend's Remembrance Day celebrations. In celebration of the holiday, which honors fallen soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth, the monarch was joined by his family for a series of events.

On Saturday, Charles arrived at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall, in London. While there, the 74-year-old royal unveiled the statues dedicated to his late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Getty Images

Ahead of the event, Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, as they watched the statues make their grand debut. During the ceremony, Charles became visibly emotional as he looked on at the bronze figures.

Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99. Queen Elizabeth II -- who was the longest reigning monarch -- died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Both late monarchs were dedicated to honoring veterans during the course of their lives and attended the Remembrance Day ceremonies annually during their lifetimes.

Maja Smiejkowska-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Maja Smiejkowska-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Inside, Charles and Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton during the program, which included performances.

On Sunday, the royal family stepped out for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph War Memorial, in Whitehall, London. For the occasion, Charles and William -- who both donned their military attire -- honored fallen soldiers by placing wreaths at the site.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla and Kate watched the somber event. The women each wore all-black ensembles and hats with matching poppy pins, as they watched their husbands work during the annual ceremony.

KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Not in attendance were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reside in California. Last week, the Sunday Times reported the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned down an invitation to return to the U.K. for Charles' upcoming 75th birthday celebration.

However, a spokesperson for the pair told ET that they had not been invited to attend.

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," a spokesperson for the couple said.

RELATED CONTENT: