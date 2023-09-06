Prince Harry is back in the United Kingdom -- but it looks like his return home won't be an opportunity for any father-son time (or possible reconciliation) with his dad, King Charles III.

A source tells ET "there are no current plans for Prince Harry to see King Charles" while he’s in London, ahead of the start of the 2023 Invictus Games.

Harry flew out to the U.K. in time to attend the annual WellChild Awards gala event, held on Thursday, and is expected to subsequently mark the first anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, death on Friday.

After his engagements in London, Harry is set to fly out for the start of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Sept. 9.

The source tells ET that Charles will be at his Balmoral estate, where he has been and will remain there for the anniversary of his late mother's death.

The source says that Charles has been busy as he's been preparing for his upcoming rescheduled state visit to France, which was postponed after demonstrations and protests in Paris caused both governments to reevaluate timing.

Harry will also be missing his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will be commemorating the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizbeth’s death in Wales, and then privately, the source adds.

It is unclear where Harry will stay while he is in London, since the Sussexes gave up Frogmore Cottage this past summer.

Harry remains close to his cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, but whether he will see them during his short visit to London is still unclear, the source says. The couple has previously visited Harry and wife Meghan Markle at their home in Montecito, California.

This trip to London is Harry's first since King Charles' coronation ceremony in May.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks to Princess Anne during the Coronation ceremony for King Charles III on May 6 in London, England. - Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"King Charles loves his son and wanted him at his coronation, but the relationship has remained strained since Harry's book Spare was published," the source says, referring to the prince's controversial memoir, released in January. "He was particularly hurt by some of the passages on his beloved wife Camilla."

Meanwhile, Meghan will not be joining Harry at this year's WellChild Awards, but ET has learned that the Duchess of Sussex will be attending the Invictus Games.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be attending the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf," a spokesperson for the couple tells ET. "The Duke will be in attendance and will be joined by The Duchess at a later date. Together they will remain in Düsseldorf until the end of the games."

