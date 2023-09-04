Few people in sports can draw a celeb crowd quite like Lionel Messi.

The soccer superstar and captain of Inter Miami CF took on LAFC in a match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday -- and a slew of A-listers and celebs turned out to watch the big game.

Selena Gomez was one star in attendance, and her reaction to a shot taken by Messi in the game went viral for being wildly enthusiastic.

Gomez, 31, was seated alongside Tyga and Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña, who were decked out in LAFC gear to check out the game.

Owen Wilson was also in attendance, decked out in the black and gold of LAFC, and he cheered on from the same star box.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Among the megastars was Leonardo DiCaprio, who came out to watch the memorable match-up.

The Oscar winner and Killers of the Flower Moon star kept a much lower profile, hanging out in the wings while enjoying a popsicle.

The big game even brought out some royalty, as Prince Harry was spotting in an elite box, watching Messi -- in his first MLS game in Los Angeles -- lead Inter Miami FC to a 3-1 victory over LAFC.

Harry How/Getty Images

Additional celebs in attendance include Ted Lasso stars and creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, Edward Norton, and LAFC's celebrity co-owners, Will Ferrell and Magic Johnson.

ET's Kevin Frazier was in the stadium for the big game, and spoke with a few of the big-name stars, including Ferrell, who explained how it felt to have Messi playing in their stadium.

"You know, I didn't realize he was gonna play today. This was all a surprise," Ferrell joked. "No, it's so great. It's so great for bringing attention to soccer... to MLS, to a team like LAFC... and this is just another cool chapter."

"Everybody's here to see Messi," Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell shared with ET. "I've been out to games before, but the electricity is different today."

This was a sentiment shared by Inter Miami FC co-owner David Beckham, who praised LAFC for their accomplishments and explained why Messi's performance meant so much to both teams.

"You see and you feel the energy around the stadium," Beckham shared, smiling, "and it's special."

RELATED CONTENT: